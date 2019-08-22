Kenya: Matiang'i Orders Complete Shut Down of Bars for Two Days During National Census

21 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Entertainment spots which include bars and entertainment joints, which predominantly sell alcohol, shall be closed from 5pm on Saturday, August 24 until 6pm on Sunday, August 25 during the national census exercise.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i made the order for the two-day closure of bars on Wednesday.

"We will close all bars and entertainment joints on Saturday and Sunday from 5:00 Pm to allow census exercise. The exercise will be done at night and so no need for a public holiday," Matiang'i said.

The CS spoke at Embu Stadium during the official launch of the tenth edition of the National Water Companies Sports Organization (WASCO) games.

Kenya will conduct its sixth national census since Independence on the night August 24 that will extend up to August 31, 2019.

NATIONAL POPULATION

The purpose of the exercise is to get reliable and detailed data on the size and distribution of the population in the country, as well as the living conditions and access to basic services at a specified time.

This information helps in the process of planning, resource allocation and policy formulation for development.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has 138,572 enumerators, 22,268 content supervisors and 2,467 ICT supervisors for the survey.

The exercise will require people to open their doors for the KNBS enumerators.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Governance
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.