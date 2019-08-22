Kenya: Governor Kimemia Reshuffles Cabinet Dismissing 4 Executives

21 August 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nyandarua — Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia has last night dismissed four members of his executive and re-appointed one of the fired executives as Special Adviser.

The four were dismissed Tuesday night minutes after leaving a cabinet meeting.

Those affected were Simon Nganga (Water, Tourism and Natural Resources) Muthoni Wamuiya (Trade and Cooperatives) Faith Mbugua (Education and Social Services) and Kariuki Mbataru (ICT and Public Administration).

Multiple sources that attended the cabinet meeting told Capital FM News, the performance of the four over the past two years was formed part of the agenda for the meeting.

In the statement to the press, Governor Kimemia said the move was to enhance service delivery for the county in the current financial year.

"As the two year contract term for my County Executive Committee (CEC) Members nears completion, and as we begin the new Financial Year July 2019 to June 2020, it has become necessary to reinvigorate my transformation agenda through injection of new strategic competences for optical performance and accountability to the citizenry," the statement read.

Kimemia replaced Wamuiya with Raphael Njui who hails from Kipipiri while 2017 Ndaragwa parliamentary aspirant Charles Ndungu Wachira took over the water docket replacing Nganga.

Ann Gathigia takes over at the ICT docket replacing Mbataru whose name has since been forwarded to the County Public Service Board as a Special Adviser to the Governor.

Stephen Mwaura has been nominated to take over as the CEC Member in charge of Education and Social Services replacing Mbugua.

The Governor directed that Dominic Murani who is the CEC in charge of Youth and Sports to act in the Department of Education while James Karitu (Agriculture) was assigned the Industrialization Department on an acting capacity.

Lawrence Mukundi who is charge of the Lands Department will act in the Department of Water.

Finance CEC Mary Mugwanja was assigned the ICT Department on acting capacity as the names of nominees await vetting by the County Assembly.

In the new changes, Governor Kimemia also recommended the names of Chege Mugo and Kevin Ikua to the County Public Service Board as his advisers.

Analysts argue that political aspirations of some of the former CEC Members in 2022 politics might have forced the governor to drop them.

Nganga popularly known as Unicore is said to be vying for the Ndaragwa parliamentary seat while Mbugua has expressed interest in the Ol Jororok parliamentary seat.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

