Kenya: Director in Business Magnate Humphrey Kariuki's Firm Charged With Tax Fraud

Kenya — A director of African Spirits Limited, an alcoholic beverage company owned by businessman Humphrey Kariuki, has been charged with tax evasion.

Peter Njenga who appeared at a Milimani Magistrate Court on Wednesday to take a plea on behalf of the company was released on Sh20 million cash bail.

Ngenga was among three persons who were initially charged in their individual capacity on August 9, the court setting them free on Sh11 million cash bail each with an alternative of a bond of Sh20 million.

During the appearance alongside Robert Thinji and Kepha Githu Gakure, Njega denied the tax evasion charges.

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi on Friday at the time summoned Kariuki, Stuart Geraid, Simon Maundu, Africa Spirits Limited, and Wow Beverages Limited to appear in court on August 19 to be charged.

Kariuki and his associates are accused of evading Sh 41 billion in taxes through Africa Spirits Limited, and Wow Beverages Limited.

The accused persons were charged with offence of failing to pay tax to the government between June 2016 and August 2018.

The accused persons face nineteen counts, which include being in possession of counterfeit revenue stamps, being in possession of unaccustomed goods and conspiracy to contravene section 193 of the East African Community Management Act 2004.