Kenya: Keroche Breweries Couple Tabitha and Joseph Face Arrest Over Tax Fraud

Nairobi — Keroche Breweries owners Joseph Karanja and his wife Tabitha are in fresh trouble after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered their arrest over Sh14 billion tax fraud.

Haji says he has perused an investigation file submitted by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), which recommended their prosecution for evaded taxes totaling Sh14.5 billion between January 2015 and June 2019.

The file was submitted on August 18 at the completion of an investigation on the Naivasha-based brewery that has had numerous tax disputes with tax man.

The charges on Keroche comes a week after the arrest and prosecutuions of top officials of Africa Spirits and Wines of the World on accusations of evading Sh41 billion in taxes.

Those already charged include tycoon Humphrey Kariuki, who admits having shares in the companies but denies playing any role in their day to day management.