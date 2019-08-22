Kenya: Keroche Breweries Couple Tabitha and Joseph Face Arrest Over Tax Fraud

21 August 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Keroche Breweries owners Joseph Karanja and his wife Tabitha are in fresh trouble after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered their arrest over Sh14 billion tax fraud.

Haji says he has perused an investigation file submitted by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), which recommended their prosecution for evaded taxes totaling Sh14.5 billion between January 2015 and June 2019.

The file was submitted on August 18 at the completion of an investigation on the Naivasha-based brewery that has had numerous tax disputes with tax man.

The charges on Keroche comes a week after the arrest and prosecutuions of top officials of Africa Spirits and Wines of the World on accusations of evading Sh41 billion in taxes.

Those already charged include tycoon Humphrey Kariuki, who admits having shares in the companies but denies playing any role in their day to day management.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.