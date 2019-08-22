Kenya: Four Picked to Fill Cabinet Positions in Nyandarua County

The director of the Centre for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in Africa Stephen Mwaura Njoroge is among the nominees picked to fill four Nyandarua County Cabinet positions left vacant.

This is after Governor Francis Kimemia Tuesday declined to renew the contracts of four county executives.

In a communication released late Tuesday night, Governor Kimemia declined to renew the CECs Education, Water and Environment, Trade and Industrialisation, and Public Administration and Communication.

DISMISSED

The four who were dismissed were Ms Faith Mbugua, Mr Simon Ng'ang'a, Ms Muthoni Wamuiya and Kariuki Mbataru.

Mr Njoroge has been nominated to the position of Education and Social Services, while Ubuntu Life Foundation Director of Partnership and Fundraising Charles Wachira, who unsuccessfully contested for the Ndaragua MP's seat in the last general election, has been nominated to replace Mr Ng'ang'a in the Water and Environment docket.

Mr Raphael Njui, who vied for the Kipipiri parliamentary seat in 2017, has been nominated to the Trade and Industrialisation docket while Ms Ann Gathigia has been picked to replace Mr Mbataru in the Public Administration docket.

Mr Mbataru was under investigations by a special House committee after a notice of motion to impeach him was tabled two weeks ago, accusing him of abuse of office.

SPECIAL ADVISOR

But Mr Kimemia has submitted Mr Mbataru's name to the County Public Service Board for approval as the special adviser to the governor, together with Mr Chege Mugo and Kelvin Ikua.

The dismissal of the CECs came as a surprise, especially to Mr Ng'ang'a and Ms Wamuiya who attended the inauguration of the Ol Kalou Municipality Board and the launch of the municipality charter, where Ms Muthoni actively participated in the oath-taking as the acting county attorney.

TWO-YEAR CONTRACT

"As the two-year contract term for my county executive committee members nears completion, and as we begin the new financial year July 2019 to June 2020, it has become necessary to reinvigorate my transformation agenda through injection of new strategic competencies and optimal performance and accountability of the citizenry," said Mr Kimemia in a statement released Tuesday night.

He said the names of the new nominees have already been submitted to the assembly for vetting and appealed to the House to approve them before going on recess.