South Africa: Ndlovu Youth Choir Through to the Semi-Finals of America's Got Talent!

22 August 2019
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — The Ndlovu Youth Choir have wowed the world with another stunning performance. They performed a stunning rendition of rock band U2's Beautiful Day.

And that performance means they have made it through to the next round - the semi-finals.

The group took to social media to thank fans for the support. They tweeted: "We're through to the semifinals of @AGT, the worlds biggest show. We're living the dream and loving every moment of it. Thank you to everyone who loves and supports us, we love you back!"

The choir have been receiving standing ovations and praises from the judges and audiences ever since their first audition which took them to the limelight.

They took to the stage wearing hot pink and belted out the lyrics in true South African style.

The group is no stranger to viral fame. In 2018 their rendition of Ed Sheeran's Shape of You with Wouter Kellerman got over 2 million views on YouTube. The choir, which hails from Limpopo, also sings in all 11 South African languages.

Watch their incredible rendition of U2's Beautiful Day right here.

Fans celebrated the Ndlovu Youth Choir's achievement;

@noxie88856 - Yeeeesssssss! They are through to the semi finals. Well done.

@mikeratcliffe - The Ndlovu Youth Choir has exploded into the semifinals of America's got Talent! The most exciting moment for South African music and culture in a long time. Proudly South African!

@thedarrenmaule - Guys, guys. GUYS!! Ndlovu Youth Choir is through to the America's Got Talent SEMI-FINALS!!! @AGT @ChoirAfrica

@yasutenshi8 - So proud of both #vunbeatable and #ndlovuyouthchoir for making it in!!!! That is so awesome. They both blew me away with their performances. I wish them both the best. Congratulations!!

@LeanneManas - Well done!!!!!! They did it - #ndlovuyouthchoir through to the semi finals of #AGTResults #proudlySA

