Nigeria: African Games - Nigeria Wins First Gold Medal

Ruth Chinazum Nwosu has clinched Nigeria's first gold medal at the ongoing 2019 African Games in Morocco.

Despite her opponent's home advantage, Nwosu displayed a lot of courage to defeat Morocco's Oumaima El Bouchti in the women's 49-53kg category in Taekwondo.

She edged the fight witha 26-22 victory to end Nigeria's long wait for the golden moment.

To make it to the final, Nwosu had defeated Ethiopia's Fikado Gosaye 14-12 in the semi-final after previously edging out Niger Republic's Balkissa Halidou 28 - 9 in the quarter-final.

Taekwondo also produced two bronze medals for Nigeria in Day 1 of action.

Sunday Onofe settled for the bronze medal as he lost 11-15 to Cote D'Ivoire's Seydou Gbane in the semi-final after defeating Federick Adoua of Chad in the quarter-final.

Benjamin Okuomose lost to the world champion, Abdoulrazak Alfaga, 10-31, in the semi-final after defeating Senegal's Seye Laye 40-37 in the quarter-final.

Fair attempts

Meanwhile, Peter Itiku defeated Kenya's Ochieng Vincent Dock 22-7 in the Round of 16 before losing 9-19 in the quarter-final to Burkina Faso's Sawadogo Faysa.

Josephine Esuku also beat Wanjuru Elizabeth Njogu of Kenya before losing at the end of golden point round to Michelle Tau of Botswana.

Sekinat Adebayo lost in the Round of 16 to Cote D'Ivoire's Fermata Bouma Coulibaly.