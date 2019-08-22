Nigeria: Buhari's Govt Has Fooled Nigerians - Secondus

Abeokuta — The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government has fooled Nigerians with unfulfilled promises.

Prince Secondus who knocked the government, said it lacked a blueprint to revive the nation's ailing economy.

He spoke in Abeokuta at the unification meeting of the PDP members under the leadership of a former governorship aspirant in the state, Hon. Oladipopu Adebutu.

The PDP chairman who led members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to the meeting, alleged that there had been incessant killings, collapsed economy and disunity among sections of the country under the leadership of President Buhari.

Secondus, however, said it was time PDP leaders started the process of rebuilding the party towards reclaiming the government at the centre which the party lost in the 2015 elections.

He said, "The will of God must be done. If you like it, delay it, if you like, intimidate the people, if you like whatever you want to do, but one day... There is this adage that you can fool the people some of times, but you can't fool the people all the time.

"Nigerians have been fooled by the APC government. Today, they say they have lifted 100 million people from poverty. Do you have any economic blueprint? What is the way forward? The economy has collapsed. Nigeria is divided. We are being disgraced outside the country."

Addressing the gathering through a five-minute video clip, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, expressed hope of reclaiming his mandate at the tribunal.