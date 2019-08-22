Uganda: Final Handshake? Museveni Off to Angola to Meet Kagame Over Tensions

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday morning left for the Angolan capital Luanda for a quadripartite summit, whose top agenda is to normalise the frosty relations between Kampala and Kigali.

"The summit is part of the continuation of the dialoguing process aimed at finding a lasting solution to the different regional issues, " the Ugandan presidency tweeted.

President Paul Kagame and Museveni are expected to sign an agreement to end the hostility.

The meeting is on an invitation by Angolan President João Lourenço, who has been leading negotiations between the two countries.

Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso and DR Congo's Felix Tshisekedi are also expected to attend the meeting.

Last month, at a similar conference in Angola, the Rwanda and Uganda leaders promised to seek ways to resolve their differences, which have gone on for over two years now.

At the height of the tensions in February, Rwanda closed the main border crossing point with Uganda at Katuna, saying it was to complete construction of a one-stop border post.

Observers, however, said it was a culmination of accusations and counter-accusations of espionage and security breaches between the two states.

Previous efforts by Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta to bring President Kagame and President Museveni to the negotiating table bore no fruit.

--Additional reporting by Ivan R. Mugisha.