Nigeria: Siemens to Begin Power Sector Roadmap Implementation

22 August 2019
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abah Adah

The director-general, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Alex Okoh, has confirmed that the implementation of the agreement signed between the federal government of Nigeria and Siemens on the roadmap geared towards resolving existing challenges in the power sector and expanding capacity for future power needs in Nigeria would commence by the end of the year.

Ss contained in the Power Newsletter Vol. 2, No. 84 recently released, Okoh, who was represented by the director in charge of energy department in the agency, Yunana Malo, made this confirmation at a workshop in Abuja recently, pointing out that the implementation of the agreement was expected to help expand the capacity for future power needs in the country.

The two-day workshop, titled: "Meter Data Management Solution," was facilitated by the BPE to provide a forum for Siemens to interface with Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) with the aim of getting all parties acquainted with the implementation plan as well as ensuring that the peculiarities of every party were addressed in the roadmap implementation.

Speaking at the workshop, Sales Support Professional, Smart Metering, Siemens South Africa, Martin Kuhlmann, said the implementation of the roadmap was designed to eradicate estimated billing system and encourage metering across the country, including government ministries, department and agencies (MDAs).

He expressed confidence that with the roadmap, some of the gaps currently existing in the power sector would be sufficiently addressed.

Key areas featured in the workshop are the basic principles of meter data management, assessment of existing meters and the advantages of the solutions being proposed by Siemens.

