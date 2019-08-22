Nigeria's Economy Has Collapsed Under Buhari - Secondus

Abeokuta — National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus, yesterday, lamented that the Nigeria economy has collapsed under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Secondus, who berated the APC-led government for lacking a viable economic blueprint, spoke at the unification meeting of the party held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He also disclosed that the party will conduct congresses next year to ensure a formidable party which will be capable of winning elections in 2023 is formed.

The National Chairman said: "There are so much hunger and killings in the land such that we have never witnessed before. The number of people that have been killed since the inception of the APC government is so much that you can't place the record. There are so many killings now in the country than we had even during the civil war. Every day, you wake up to hear the killings in Zamfara, Taraba, Enugu and across the nation. There is no state in Nigeria where there have not been killings and suicides.

"We must be wise and unite ourselves because we are all democrats. The entire world is watching, the will of God must be done. Nigerians have been fooled by the APC. Do you have an economic blueprint? The economy has collapsed. Nigeria is divided and we are being disgraced outside the country."

While calling for peace in the party, Secondus said: "If the PDP in Ogun had worked as one during the governorship election, our candidate would have been in the Government House by now."

In his address, the PDP governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Mr. Oladipupo Adebutu explained that the unification meeting was to mend fences in the party. The former House of Representatives member also said that although he would be contesting the Governorship election again in 2023,but also appealed to anyone interested in competing with him to step forward.

