Nigeria: Chukwueze Is Special, Says Cazorla

Photo: Антон Зайцев/Wikimedia
Samuel Chukwueze (file photo).
22 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Villarreal captain Santi Cazorla says Nigerian forward Samuel Chukwueze has the potential to be one of the best players in the world if he keeps on working hard particularly on certain aspect of his game.

Cazorla helped Chukwueze settled in the first team of the Laliga side after his promotion from the youth team before the start of last season, which happened to be the breakaway season for the 20-year-old Nigerian.

His fine form for the team earned him a spot in the Super Eagles squad where he played at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and scored in the round of 16 clash against South Africa.

He already picked up from where he left off last season with a goal in their 4-4 draw against Granada last weekend and Cazorla believe he can go on and score more goals before the end of the season.

"Samu is a very important player in the team with the way he play for the good of the team. He can create and score goals that's a rare quality to see in a footballer of his age but he can be the best if he keeps working hard and improving in certain areas", Cazorla said.

