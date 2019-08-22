Malawi Elections Case - Pumped Gwalidi Could End Utm's Case

22 August 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By My Lady, My Lords

Mirriam Gwalidi, the first UTM roving monitor to stand for cross examination arrived in the constitutional court, pumped up and eager to belittle Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale's questions and score political points.

However, she presents one of the most damaging witnesses for UTM case, as through her presentations, she is keen to battle Kaphale than defend her facts or confirmation of her affidavit. Interestingly Kaphale, known for his rude attitude, is playing Gwalidi's game, something someone who knows him should be scared.

Four times during the last part of the day, Kaphale let go of Gwalidi's off question remarks and only asked her once when she said Justice Jane Ansah was not at polling centres where she declared results.

Comparing Ansahs role to her self is a cardinal mistake and invoking the name of President Peter Mutharika in her responses, will see her evidence being reduced to partisan rants than presenting hard core facts that the elections had anomalies.

The only things she confirmed was that she was not at any centre, she served as a roving monitor in Blantyre City visiting nine centres and that she did not participate in counting any vote. In court facts matter than better speaking and attitude.

Looking at the Judges in court today, Gwalidi could become a political entertainer and a legal case liability as she seems pumped up to humiliate someone. Unfortunately, in court, as Justice Tembo noted one time when he told AG Kaphale to sit properly- decorum matters a lot. She needs to be a material witness not a womens league representative- or whatever they are called.

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times.

