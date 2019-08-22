African Games - Angola Gets Double Handball Victory

Luanda — The men's and women's handball teams won last Tuesday at the premiere of the African Games in Rabat (Morocco), when Angola has already won two bronze medals for judo.

The men's national team defeated Nigeria by 31-20, at the break they already won by 16-10.

On Wednesday, the runner - up of last edition rests for Thursday to return to the stage before Morocco.

In the women's sector, Angola defeated Guinea Conakry 30-19 with a favorable 14-7 at halftime.

The title holders face Nigeria at 6 pm today, Wednesday, for the 2nd round game of the handball tournament.

National boxing also comes into play Wednesday, in the preliminary contest.

In this event, Angola is seeking to improve the 13th position of the Congo Brazzaville edition in 2015.

In 54 years of history, the event is being held for the first time under the auspices of the Association of National Olympic National Committees (ACNOA) rather than the African Union, in partnership with the CSSA.

Angola participates in the event with athletics, handball (men and women), basketball (3x3), boxing, canoeing, cycling, fencing, gymnastics, judo, karate, swimming, table tennis, beach volleyball and chess.

The delegation for the event, which ends on September 3, consists of 130 members including players, technical and medical teams.