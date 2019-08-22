Nigeria: American Banking Giant, JP Morgan, Partners NSE On Derivatives

22 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

The Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday said it is collaborating with JP Morgan Chase to facilitate in-depth capacity building programme on the derivatives market.

The decision is consistent with the NSE's commitment to developing a thriving derivatives market in Nigeria, the bourse said on Wednesday.

It added that the collaboration with JP Morgan is expected to promote the development of derivatives in Nigeria. It will do this by helping to bridge the knowledge gap on derivatives investments and trading strategies, through knowledge transfer.

JP Morgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm and one of the largest banking institutions in the United States, with operations worldwide.

The firm is one of the oldest financial institutions in the United States, with a history dating back over 200 years.

The NSE said it believes that the introduction of derivatives will deepen the market and enhance liquidity.

It added that it will also help mitigate against price, duration and other financial risks that may arise from sophisticated financial transactional activities.

The Exchange kicked off its derivatives project in 2015 following a market-wide feasibility study concluded in 2014 which pointed to prospects for product creation in the equity, debt, currency, energy and commodity markets.

On Wednesday, a team from JP Morgan Chase led by Leenart Sjoerd, Global Head of Corporate Bank & Head, CEEMEA, visited the Exchange and were honoured with a Closing Gong ceremony.

