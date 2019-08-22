Zambia: No Meeting With Agarwal - State House

President Edgar Lungu will not meet Vedanta Resources chairperson Anil Agarwal while on his three-day State visit to India, State House has said.

The President's Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe said in a statement last evening that State House was prompted to make the clarification after numerous queries.

This followed a statement issued by Vedanta Resources earlier in the day indicating that Mr Agarwal was looking forward to meeting President Lungu to further discuss the future of the Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).

