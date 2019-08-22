Uganda: Rwanda and Uganda Sign Memorandum of Understanding in Luanda

Luanda — The Presidents of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, signed Wednesday in Luanda a Bilateral Memorandum of Understanding, to secure a ceasefire at the border between the two countries.

The terms of the deal reached under mediation of the Heads of State of Angola, João Lourenço, and of DR Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, have not been disclosed.

Speaking to the press, the two leaders, Yoweri Museveni and Paul Kagame, expressed the interest to intensify cooperation towards pacifying and normalising the relations between the two nations.

The quadripartite Summit of July 2019, that followed mediation efforts both by Angola and DRC, decided to prioritise the settlement of any differences between the countries through peaceful means, conventional channels and in the spirit of the African brotherhood and solidarity.

The two countries have been trading accusations of supporting espionage, sabotage, political and economic instability, which has caused much tension at the common border.

Mediation for peace and security

For his part, Angolan Head of State considered the deal signing ceremony very important for peace and security in the region, which resulted from the free will of Presidents Yoweri Museveni and Paul Kagame to put an end to a conflict that seemed to be difficult to settle.

João Lourenço called on the parties to honour the deal signed in the interest of their countries, peoples and economies, and promote a peaceful and brotherhood relation between themselves.

In his turn, the Head of State of Congo Brazzaville and acting Chairman of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, Denis Sassou Nguesso, underlined that the understanding reached shows the African capacity to settle their own problems through dialogue and peacefully.

DRC President, Félix Tshisekedi, said there is no more time for wars and, instead this is time for promotion of development and wellbeing of the peoples of the continent.

Tshisekedi seized the occasion to announce that a representative government might be put in place in his country until not later than September 7.