Angola: Brazilian Convicted of Drug Trafficking

21 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Luanda Court sentenced last Tuesday (20) a Brazilian citizen to four years in prison for international drug trafficking.

Elizandra Fernanda André dos Reis Luis was charged by the prosecution after being arrested for drug possession in April this year at Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro International Airport.

The accused, from Rio de Janeiro, was detained by the National Police with two kilograms and 300 grams of cocaine intertwined between the lower limbs after landing.

The defendant, 32-year old, will have to pay 60,000 kwanzas of justice and equal amount to the unofficial defender, in addition to the prison sentence.

According to the law, after serving half the sentence, a foreigner convicted of international drug trafficking is expelled and barred from entering Angola for a period of ten years.

The trial took place in one of the halls of the Municipal Court of Belas.

