Sudan: Members of Sovereign Council Take Oath

Khartoum — Members of the Sovereign Council approved by the Transitional Military Council(TMC) and Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) yesterday were sworn Wednesday before Chairman of Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan and the Chief Justice. Judge, Abbas Ali Babiker.

Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Lt. Gen. Shamsadine Kabbash , Lt. Gen. Yasser Fatel-Rahman Hassan Al-Atta , Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Jaber , Hassan Mohamed Idris, Dr Al-Sidiq Tawer Kafi , Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman and Ragaa Nickola Issa were sworn-in today(Wednesday ) except Mohamed Al-Hassan Taaishi representative e of forces of freedom and change as members of sovereign council.