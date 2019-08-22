Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Takes Oath As Chairman of Sovereignty Council

Khartoum — Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, was sworn in Wednesday morning before the Chief Justice, Abbas Babiker, as the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council. It is to be recalled that Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan was the Chairman of the Transitional Military Council after the ousting of the former president Omer Al-Bashir. The 11 members of the Sovereignty Council will also take oath today (Wednesday).
