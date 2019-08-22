Cameroon: Kribi Port Management - National Enterprises Seek Active Participation

Prime Minister Chief Joseph Dion Ngute on August 20, 2019 received a delegation of Cameroonian enterprises grouped under the "Kribi Port Multiple Operators".

Cameroonian enterprises operating in the Kribi Seaport Port want concessions to be given them so that they actively take part in the management of the port. Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on August 20, 2019 afternoon had discussions with a delegation of representatives of Cameroonian enterprises grouped under the banner of "Kribi Port Multiple Operators" (KPMO).

Talking to the press after the discussions, the delegation leader, Manimben Gabriel said enterprises are involved in the indirect management of the multipurpose terminal of the port. They presented some problems to the Prime Minister as to the future of the enterprises in the port considering that a provisional adjudicator is in place and they are not concerned. He said the Prime Minister understood their complaints and said all will be done to valorise national competences in the management of the country's seaports.

The Administrator of KPMO, Divine Pungong corroborated the delegation leader by saying that they used the discussions with the Head of Government to do a succinct analysis of their activities at the Kribi Ports Multipurpose Terminal and kept the Prime Minister abreast of their projections and methodology for this year. KPMO delegation members also thanked the Prime Minister for the continuous government support and confidence bestowed on it as a national company to handle and manage the port in Kribi. Stating the capabilities of KPMO, Mr Pungong said, "We manage more than 70 per cent of the non-containerised cargo in Douala Seaport and we are proving it in Kribi that we have the necessary probity, the competence and the general know-how to handle any ports operation. We are urging the Prime Minister to have confidence in local logistics companies because the port is a national asset and we can do it," he concluded.