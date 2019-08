Khartoum — Member of Sovereign Council(SC) Rajaa Nicola Abdel Masih said we wanted peace to be prevailed and justice be maintained in the country.

Abdel Masih said in a press statement at the Republican Place on Wednesday following giving oath as member of (SC) that the appointment of Chief Justice and the Attorney General should be determined in few hours.

On Other hand she said we wanted to raise and develop Sudan economically besides taking the rights of the Christians.