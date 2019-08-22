Sudan: Central Darfur State Affirms Supporting SAF

21 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Acting Commander of 21st Infantry Division Brig. Asaad Mahmoud Hassib said that Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) has played national roles during different historical periods. He also praised the courageous of the Sudanese soldiers and the sacrifices they offered for the Sudanese people preserving the aspiration and the integrity of their soil.

Brigadier Hassib praised the stances of former Sudanese Commander in Chief Ahmed Mohamed AL Jaali who took over the army's flag from the British colonialism in 1954.

During addressing the commemoration of 65th anniversary day of SAF, Brigadier Hassib asked Allah to give His Mercy for the martyrs of SAF and December revolution's martyrs , hoping urgent recovery for injuries.

The acting commander blessed the agreement Between Transitional Military Council and Forces of Freedom and change hoping the two parties could be able to maintain peace, economic and political stability in the country.

For his part, Representative of the Caretaker Wali of Central Darfur State, AL Sharati Hussain Bakhit Yousif affirmed the government of the state support for SAF in order that it could fulfill its obligations.

Moreover, he praised the pioneers of Sudanese armed forces since independence up to know.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

