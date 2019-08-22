Sudan: Appointment of Chief Justice and Attorney General Postponed

21 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sovereign Council announced that the Chief Justice and the Attorney General will be appointed in the coming few hours.

In a press statement Wednesday at the Republican Palace, member of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed Al-Fekki Suleiman, said after the first meeting of the Sovereignty Council that the meeting has deliberated about the new Chief Justice and the Attorney General.

He explained that the participants at the meeting have agreed to announce appointment of the Chief Justice and Attorney General in the coming hours.

Al-Fekki said that the Prime Minister will take oath today (Wednesday) before the Chief Justice.

He indicated that the Sovereignty Council's member Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Taayeshi will return to Sudan today (Wednesday) and would take oath today or on Thursday.

