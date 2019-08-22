Sudan: Persons Accused of Killing Mohamed Khair Appear Before Court

Khartoum — Procedural sitting for trial of 41 persons affiliated to security service in Kassala State including officers accused in incidents which claimed life of teacher at schools at Khashal-Qriba area, Mohamed Khair started at central Omdurman court complex Wednesday.

The accused faces charges under articles of intimeditated murder and criminal accomplice of the criminal law.

The accused, two were absent due to illness, appeared before the ppael court judge, Abdul-Rahman Al-Faki amid exceptional security measures inside and outside the court yard.

Judge Al-Faki announced that the court sittings would be public and urged the prosecution and defense to cooperate with the court to reach a mere fact to realize principle of fair trial.

The court set next Tuesday for resuming the trial settings to avail the absentees opportunity to appear before the court.