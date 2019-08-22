Sierra Leone: Carpenter Jailed Six Months for Stealing 18 Bags of Cement

20 August 2019
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim K. Turay

Magistrate Sahr Kerkura yesterday sentenced one Yirrah Marrah "alais Bolo" to six months imprisonment or pay a fine of five hundred thousand Leones for being found guilty of stealing six 18 bags of cement.

The convict was charged with two counts of fraudulent conversion contrary to section 20 (1) (IV) (a) of the Larceny Act 1916.

Inspector Milk Berry alleges that on Tuesday, 30th July, 2019, at Jeneba Drive, Regent in Freetown fraudulently converted to his own use or benefit, certain property -eighteen bags of cement valued one Million eight hundred thousand Leones, property of Mohamed Kamara.

He pleaded guilty as charged, and the magistrate handed him a minimum sentence of six months because he did not waste the court's time.

