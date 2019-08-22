South Sudan: Eritrean Delegation Met President of South Sudan

21 August 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrean delegation composed of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Gebreab met President of the Republic of South Sudan Salva Kiir Myardit in Juba today, 21 August.

The delegation delivered a message from President Isaias Afwerki focusing on measures for strengthening bilateral ties and mechanisms for regional integration.

President Salva Kiir stressed Eritrea's long-standing solidarity with South Sudan and Welcomed the contents of President Isaias' message.

The two sides agreed on follow-up measures to boost both bilateral and regional ties.

Eritrea's senior delegation is now heading to Khartoum to deliver a message from President Isaias to the President of Sudan's newly installed Sovereign Council.

