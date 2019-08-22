Sierra Leone: Judiciary Under Attack!

Public Relations Officer of the Sierra Leone Judiciary, Moses L. Kamara, has confirmed to journalists that the chambers of Magistrate Hannah Bonnie of the Freetown Court Number 1 and Magistrate Isata Sellu-Tucker of Bo were broken into by unknown persons over the week end.

Magistrate Hannah Bonnie, who is dealing with political and some other serious matters, reported that she has been receiving threatening telephone calls from unknown persons.

Although Moses Kamara could not tell exactly as to what was carted away by the alleged invaders, he noted that some unknown persons had seemingly wanted to coarse the two female magistrates to bend justice.

"The judiciary is not afraid of such acts and the Chief Justice is seriously concerned about the security of his magistrates and judges all over the country. We are all closely working with the Sierra Leone Police to bring the culprits to book and deal with them accordingly," he said.

Head of Operations at the Criminal Investigations Department, Sup. Augustine Mansaray, told journalists that they have already started investigations into the issue, and that they would do all they could to bring the alleged culprits to book.

"We have instituted all available measures to start our investigations and the security of all magistrate courts has been beefed up with immediate effect, so as to maintain sanity in the country," he said.