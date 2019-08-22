Sierra Leone: Police Discover Shot Gun, Other Offensive Weapons At Kamayama

The Anti-Robbery Unit and Crack Squad of the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) have arrested one Yakain Turay of No 15 Orphanage Street Kamayama for what police referred to as 'being in possession of dangerous weapons.

According to the police, madam Turay was arrested after police got a tip off about serious armed robbery activities in the Kamayama community.

Head of the SLP's Media Unit, Superintendent Brima Kamara, said police swiftly rushed to the scene and arrested madam Turay with a shot gun, bullets and other offensive items.

"A report was made on behalf of one Margaret Kpakiwa of the same address that she was attacked by two unknown men with cutlass and robbed off her property. The victim was immediately admitted at the hospital but she accused one Johnny Cage and his colleague to have carried out the attack. After statements were obtained from the victim and witnesses, a team of Anti- Robbery Unit and Crack Squad personnel conducted a search at the residence of Johnny Cage and arrested the following items- two pairs of boot with combat colour, two combat jackets, five shot guns, bullets and a gun, stainless knife, sorcery implements, among other items," he disclosed.

He said Yakain Turay was found in the room of Johnny Cage and she told the police that the owner of the items fled upon the arrival of the police.

"Madam Turay is now helping the police with investigation. The SLP has mounted a robust operational strategy to unearth criminal activities across the country," he said.