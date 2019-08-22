Sierra Leone: Police Discover Shot Gun, Other Offensive Weapons At Kamayama

20 August 2019
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Mohamed Massaquoi

The Anti-Robbery Unit and Crack Squad of the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) have arrested one Yakain Turay of No 15 Orphanage Street Kamayama for what police referred to as 'being in possession of dangerous weapons.

According to the police, madam Turay was arrested after police got a tip off about serious armed robbery activities in the Kamayama community.

Head of the SLP's Media Unit, Superintendent Brima Kamara, said police swiftly rushed to the scene and arrested madam Turay with a shot gun, bullets and other offensive items.

"A report was made on behalf of one Margaret Kpakiwa of the same address that she was attacked by two unknown men with cutlass and robbed off her property. The victim was immediately admitted at the hospital but she accused one Johnny Cage and his colleague to have carried out the attack. After statements were obtained from the victim and witnesses, a team of Anti- Robbery Unit and Crack Squad personnel conducted a search at the residence of Johnny Cage and arrested the following items- two pairs of boot with combat colour, two combat jackets, five shot guns, bullets and a gun, stainless knife, sorcery implements, among other items," he disclosed.

He said Yakain Turay was found in the room of Johnny Cage and she told the police that the owner of the items fled upon the arrival of the police.

"Madam Turay is now helping the police with investigation. The SLP has mounted a robust operational strategy to unearth criminal activities across the country," he said.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Sierra Leone
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.