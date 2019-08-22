Sierra Leone: 'I Re-Negotiated the Slome And NATCOM Agreement'

Former Director General of the National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM), Senesie Kallon, has informed the Justice Bankole Thompson Commission of Inquiry that he re-negotiated the SLOME agreement on behalf of his institution.

He stated that the re-negotiation process was done in collaboration with the board and in compliance with the directives of the Attorney General's Office.

'I am aware of the financial arrangements in the exhibit before the tribunal. I succeeded Mr. Mohamed Bangura as Director General. I did re-negotiate the contract in collaboration with the Board and in compliance with the Attorney General's Office. A three- man contingent of the commission including myself, Mr. Alpha Sesay- a member of the board and Mr. Nuru Kamara- Director of Legal and licensing, represented the commission," he said.

He confirmed that he was deputy to the former Director General (Mohamed Bangura) and was aware of his involvement in the SLOME contract, which eventually led to the dismissal of the then DG (Bangura).

He told the commission that Bangura was the one that signed the SLOME contract at the initial stage and was later dismissed after an investigation was done.