Sierra Leone: Equality Now Engages Journalists On Girls Rights

Equality Now, an international Non-Governmental Organization based in Kenya that advocates for women and girls rights, has on 16th August, conducted an exercise that was geared towards sounding the opinions of different journalists with regards the banning of pregnant girls from attending schools in Sierra Leone.

The exercise, which took place at the Sierra Palms Resort, Beach Road, Freetown, brought together 10 journalists from both print and electronic media.

Media Lead for Equality Now, Sarah Wambui, was quick to inform the media representatives that the exercise was mainly geared towards sounding the opinions of journalists in respect of what they knew and what they wanted to know around issues of women and girls.

The entire discuss was centred on the banning of pregnant girls from attending schools in Sierra Leone.

According to Sarah, the organization is planning on conducting training for journalists on the right of women and girls and that the engagement was geared towards unearthing the gaps to help map out a guideline.