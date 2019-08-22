Liberia: President Weah Reiterates Commitment to Gender Equality and Protection of Women

21 August 2019
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia — His Excellency President George Manneh Weah has once again reiterated his commitment to the promotion and protection of women and girls against sexual gender-based violence and gender inequality.

President Weah made the pledge at his Foreign Affairs Office when he received a petition from women who reportedly represented ten civil society organizations. The women through their designated speaker, Mmenbeydo Joah-Harell petitioned the President to protect the rights of women, increase the number of women in government and, provide security in District 15, Logan Town.

The Liberian Leader told the petitioners that his commitment to gender equality and protection of the rights of women, girls and children would not diminish for any reason or by another force.

"I want to assure residents of Montserrado County, particularly voters and candidates of District 15, as well as all Liberians and the world that there would be a free, fair and transparent elections anytime under my administration," the Liberian Chief Executive averred, adding that he would increase security presence in District #15 if there would be a rerun.

President Weah also reminded the women to take responsibility to preach peace. He urged the women to also prevail on their relatives, mainly youth, to at all times be peaceful and refrain from violence.

He used the occasion to once more call on leaders of political parties to encourage their supporters to be civil and peaceful during election times.

The Liberian Leader also promised a timely and prompt investigation into last Saturday violence in District 15.

Copyright © 2019 Government of Liberia.

