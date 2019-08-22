Rwanda/Ethiopia: Cecafa U-15 - Rwanda Wallop Ethiopia to Keep Perfect Start

Rwanda U15 football team have picked a second victory to maintain their perfect start at the ongoing CECAFA U-15 Challenge after thrashing Ethiopia 3-0 at Asmara International Stadium, in Eritrea, on Wednesday.

Siradji Irankunda, Pacifique Irankunda and Kennedy Hoziyana were on target with one goal each to propel the Youth Wasps to another clean-sheet, having also won their opener by an identical score-line against South Sudan last Saturday.

Yves Rwasamanzi's side return to action on Friday against Tanzania before wrapping up their Group B campaign against Uganda on Sunday.

In Group A matches played on Tuesday, hosts Eritrea humiliated Sudan 6-0, while Burundi and Kenya played out a 1-all draw.

Earlier on Wednesday, struggling South Sudan suffered another heavy defeat as they were overpowered 6-0 by Tanzania.

Wednesday

Group B

Ethiopia 0-3 Rwanda

Tanzania 6-0 South Sudan

