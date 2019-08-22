Sudan: President Salva Kiir Meets Sudan Rebel Leader Minni Minawi

Juba — South Sudan's President Salva Kiir held talks in the capital Juba on Tuesday with Minni Minawi, leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-MM), and chairman of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF, a coalition of armed movements).

According to a statement by SLM-MM spokesman Mohamed Haroun on Tuesday they discussed the political status of the SLM-MM, and the visions of the armed movements on stopping the war, achieving comprehensive peace, addressing all historical grievances and on how to build a state with equal citizenship for all.

Other topics were the details of the upcoming summit with the Sudan Revolutionary Front called for by the South Sudanese president, and how to participate in the transitional period to push forward the peace process and democratisation.

Regional neighbours

"We asked President Salva Kiir during our meeting at the Presidential Palace to include in his peace initiative a number of regional neighbours, such as Chad, Egypt, and Ethiopia, so that they can play their role as well in realising peace and stability in Sudan", Minawi told reporters in Juba.

Minawi stressed the need for the Sudanese parties to bear in mind when discussing peace issues in the country, that South Sudan separated from Sudan because of racist practices carried out by Sudan's successive regimes.

He explained that the meeting with Salva Kiir concluded with the agreement that both parties will start taking practical steps in distributing tasks the coming days. He expressed hope that peace in Sudan will come from its southern neighbour, with efforts and contributions of the neighbouring countries.

South Sudan's President Kiir also discussed peace issues with Jibril Ibrahim, leader of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), in Juba last week.

