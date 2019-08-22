Sudan: Demonstrators Block Port Sudan Road After Child Injured by Army

21 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — Angry citizens blocked the Deim Suakin road in Port Sudan on Monday protesting an army attack on citizens inside their homes. Port Sudan residents told Radio Dabanga that an army force stormed a house in the airport district of Port Sudan and beat up the inhabitants with batons and guns, kicked them with their boots and threatened to use their weapons. They also broke doors and windows, damaged property, looted money and made racist remarks.

The residents said that a child was kicked in the back and injured during the transfer of family members to the Deim Moussa police station. His family lodged a complaint at the family and children section.

The protesters opened the road again after an intervention of native administration leaders, and after military intelligence officers promised to arrest the army soldiers involved and bring them to justice.

The incident came a day after the city's month-long curfew was lifted, which was imposed after clashes in which dozens of people were killed.

Southern Khartoum

Neighbourhood committees in Jebel Awlia in southern Khartoum organized a vigil in solidarity with the people that went missing during the violent dispersal of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3.

Participants of the vigil held pictures of missing persons and banners demanding the disclosure of their fate. The participants chanted slogans calling on all parties to pay attention to the issue of missing persons.

