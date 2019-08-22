Sudan: Protest Against Commercial Bread Prices in Kassala

21 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kassala — Activists in Kassala organised several vigils in front of the state government secretariat, the Seen Flour Company, and the bus station on Tuesday, protesting against the bread crisis and the selling of bread at commercial prices.

The participants in the vigils raised banners denouncing the flour and bread traders and rejecting commercial bread prices.

Kassala is experiencing a severe bread crisis. Residents said they had to stand for six hours in front of a bakery to get bread at its normal price. They pointed out that most bakeries sell loaves of bread at the commercial price of two and a half pounds.

The owners of the bakeries said they have to sell bread at commercial price because the authorities did not provide sufficient quantities of subsidised flour.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.