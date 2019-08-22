Sudan: Protest Against Commercial Bread Prices in Kassala

Kassala — Activists in Kassala organised several vigils in front of the state government secretariat, the Seen Flour Company, and the bus station on Tuesday, protesting against the bread crisis and the selling of bread at commercial prices.

The participants in the vigils raised banners denouncing the flour and bread traders and rejecting commercial bread prices.

Kassala is experiencing a severe bread crisis. Residents said they had to stand for six hours in front of a bakery to get bread at its normal price. They pointed out that most bakeries sell loaves of bread at the commercial price of two and a half pounds.

The owners of the bakeries said they have to sell bread at commercial price because the authorities did not provide sufficient quantities of subsidised flour.

