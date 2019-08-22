Sudan: Central Darfur Girl Killed by Gunmen

Mukjar — A girl was shot dead and her mother was seriously wounded in an attack by gunmen near Mukjar in Central Darfur on Monday.

A relative of the victims told Radio Dabanga that three unidentified gunmen opened fire on farmers working in the area of Kumbo Kesri, 10 kilometre east of Mukjar, in the early hours of Monday.

He said that Kaltoum Jibril (16) was killed instantly. Her mother, Hawa Abdallah (60) was seriously wounded and was taken to Mukjar Hospital for treatment.

A search posse tracked down the perpetrators in the Aroul nomad settlement, where the mayor of the settlement, Daoud Abkar, pledged to hand over the perpetrators to the authorities within 24 hours.

The death toll of the shooting of farmers near Shangil Tobaya in North Darfur on August 10, has risen to four on Tuesday. Adam Abdelshakour succumbed to his wounds at El Fasher Teaching Hospital.

Militant herdsmen attacked a group of farmers in the area of Dolma north of Shangil Tobaya after the farmers removed the herder's livestock from their farms.

