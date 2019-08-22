Sudan: Ambassador Amira Gurnas Awarded Medal of Star of Italy

Khartoum — The President of the Republic of Italy, Sergio Matarella, has awarded Ambassador Amira Daoud Hassan Gurnas, the former Sudan Ambassador to Italy, the Order of Honor (Star of Italy) at the rank of Commander.

The medal is awarded to persons who contribute to the promotion of the friendship and cooperation between Italy and their countries.

The Italian government said in a memorandum in which it informed the Foreign Ministry on the award to Ambassador Amira Daoud Hassan Gurnas that she was an influential person in the consolidation of the relations between the two countries in various areas of common interest.

The Italian Ambassador to Sudan, Fabrizio Lobasso, is expected to award the medal to the Ambassador on Monday, 26 August, at 02.19 p.m. at his residence in Khartoum.