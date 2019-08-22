Sudan: Judiciary Is Not Subjected to Partisan Quotas - Sudan's Judges

Khartoum — Sudan Judges Committee has affirmed that the Judiciary is an independent authority and it is important that it shall preserve its independent status. The committee stated that it is also important that the Judiciay shall distance itself from the political struggles and shall not be subjected to any partisan quotas.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Innovation
- Sustainability