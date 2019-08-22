Sudan: Motto of Freedom, Peace and Justice Will Be State Program for Transitional Period - Hamdouk

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, stressed that the motto of the revolution is freedom, peace, justice, stopping the war, achieving sustainable peace and addressing the problems of displacement and asylum will be the program of the state for the transitional period.

He said in a press conference held at the Republican Palace Wednesday evening, after oath taking, that the priorities of his government to build a national economy is based on production and not donations, the reform of state institutions, the fight against corruption, building the state of law and justice, establishing foreign relations that are based on the interest of Sudan and the representation of women in the executive.

Hamdouk has wished mercy for the martyrs of the Sudanese revolution and quick recovery for the wounded, indicating that their wounds will adorn their breasts forever.