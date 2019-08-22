Nigerians Set Agenda for New Ministers

Nigerians yesterday urged the newly inaugurated ministers to be driven by national interest and not personal gains.

A legal practitioner in the Federal Capital Territory, Abubakar Sani said he had expected President Muhammadu Buhari to do better with the allotment of portfolios to the ministers adding that he would not be expecting anything new from the ministers especially returnees.

A civil servant, Peter Irene, wanted the new ministers to be proactive in addressing poverty, unemployment and securing lives and property.

On his part, Victory Igho said the returning ministers should improve on their performances.

An Abuja-based entrepreneur, Kehinde Legunsen, said he had no desire to know the portfolios assigned to the ministers because "it means more disappointments,"

Fasunloye Yinka, a humanitarian worker, said the ministers should assist the government in implementing its policies. "They should always advice the president on what will benefit Nigerians and not pursue their personal interests," he said.

A branding executive, Akinwunmi Ishola, said the ministers should consider their appointments as opportunities to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

A banker in Lagos, Michael Lawrence, urged the new ministers to address the insecurity in the country and sustain food security "because this is what common man sees as economy."

Dayo Emmanuel, a media practitioner in Lagos, said he expected the new ministers to hit the ground running and reshape Nigeria "because things must be done the right way. They must shun corruption."

A trader at Bakin Dogo market in Kaduna, Kabiru Sani, asked the new ministers to address banditry and poverty in the country."

An automobile mechanic in Kaduna, Tunde Ishola, said he expected the new cabinet "to restore peace, unity and make life affordable so that Nigerians can reap the dividends of democracy."

A student, Joseph Danjuma, said: "We expect to see a new dawn and I expect the new cabinet to move the country to next level and not the team that will be blaming past government for their current failure. "

Moses Edosa, a Benin-based businessman, said: "Nigeria needs a rapidly growing economy."

A resident of Gadumo community in Lokoja, Onogwu Daniel, said he expected the new ministers to settle down to work and bring about the needed dividends of democracy.