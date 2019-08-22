Nigerians Set Agenda for New Ministers

22 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Taiwo Adeniyi, Christiana T. Alabi, Sunday Michael Ogwu, Hassan Ibrahim, Usman A. Bello and Itodo Daniel Sule

Nigerians yesterday urged the newly inaugurated ministers to be driven by national interest and not personal gains.

A legal practitioner in the Federal Capital Territory, Abubakar Sani said he had expected President Muhammadu Buhari to do better with the allotment of portfolios to the ministers adding that he would not be expecting anything new from the ministers especially returnees.

A civil servant, Peter Irene, wanted the new ministers to be proactive in addressing poverty, unemployment and securing lives and property.

On his part, Victory Igho said the returning ministers should improve on their performances.

An Abuja-based entrepreneur, Kehinde Legunsen, said he had no desire to know the portfolios assigned to the ministers because "it means more disappointments,"

Fasunloye Yinka, a humanitarian worker, said the ministers should assist the government in implementing its policies. "They should always advice the president on what will benefit Nigerians and not pursue their personal interests," he said.

A branding executive, Akinwunmi Ishola, said the ministers should consider their appointments as opportunities to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

A banker in Lagos, Michael Lawrence, urged the new ministers to address the insecurity in the country and sustain food security "because this is what common man sees as economy."

Dayo Emmanuel, a media practitioner in Lagos, said he expected the new ministers to hit the ground running and reshape Nigeria "because things must be done the right way. They must shun corruption."

A trader at Bakin Dogo market in Kaduna, Kabiru Sani, asked the new ministers to address banditry and poverty in the country."

An automobile mechanic in Kaduna, Tunde Ishola, said he expected the new cabinet "to restore peace, unity and make life affordable so that Nigerians can reap the dividends of democracy."

A student, Joseph Danjuma, said: "We expect to see a new dawn and I expect the new cabinet to move the country to next level and not the team that will be blaming past government for their current failure. "

Moses Edosa, a Benin-based businessman, said: "Nigeria needs a rapidly growing economy."

A resident of Gadumo community in Lokoja, Onogwu Daniel, said he expected the new ministers to settle down to work and bring about the needed dividends of democracy.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.