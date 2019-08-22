Nigeria: Aregbesola At Interior Ministry, to Assume Duties Monday

Nigeria's new interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday visited the ministry a few hours after the cabinet inauguration by President Mohammadu Buhari.

He was accompanied by the Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, alongside his wife and others.

Mr Aregbesola ruled Osun State from 2010 to 2018. He was also a former Lagos State commissioner for works and infrastructure.

Speaking with officials of the ministry, he said he was on a short visit and will fully resume duties on Monday.

He said the Permanent Secretary, Georgian Ehuriah, will be in charge of the ministry till Monday.

"I am not taking over duties (for now). I have given her the opportunity to run until Monday. I will be more of a visitor," he said.

According to him, one of the functions of the ministry is internal security.

He said the ministry has "the highest assignment and needs attention as well". He advised the staff to reflect on their duties.

He promised to redefine the assignments of the ministry. "The major functions are economy, security and anti-corruption," he said.

On his arrival, staff of the ministry were seen jubilating and hailing him. They were obviously excited to have him around.