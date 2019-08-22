Nigeria: APC Tells New Ministers to Take Nigerians Out of Poverty

Abuja — The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told the newly inaugurated ministers that there was an urgent task ahead of them to lift Nigerians out of poverty, secure lives and property as well as grow the economy.

The party also said that Nigerians are also waiting for them to build infrastructure, bring back discipline to private and public conducts and mobilise Nigerians through personal examples towards evolving a Nigeria we all can be proud of.

In the party's congratulatory message to the ministers by the National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC said the ministers should settle down quickly and hit the ground running and consolidate on the progress that have been made in the various sectors.

The statement read: "The party notes with utmost satisfaction the painstaking efforts the president made in picking the new ministers, their speedy screening and confirmation by the Senate in addition to the rigorous induction of the new appointees towards acquainting them to the onerous task of assisting the president fulfill his promises of repositioning the economy, ensuring security of lives and property and fighting corruption.

"While the APC-led administration has recorded remarkable milestones in these three areas, we align with the position of the president that there is more work to be done.

"There are challenges to build on the foundations that have been laid in the last four years. To state a few, the APC-led government has an urgent task to lift Nigerians out of poverty, secure lives and property, grow our economy, build infrastructure, bring back discipline to our private and public conducts and mobilise Nigerians through personal examples towards evolving a Nigeria we all can be proud of.

"We, therefore, urge the new ministers to justify the confidence reposed in them by the president and, indeed, all Nigerians, by settling down to work quickly, and hit the ground running and consolidate on the progress that have been made in the various sectors.

"We join the president in calling on the newly-inaugurated ministers to ensure teamwork amongst themselves so as to create harmony in the governance system. This is the only way we can achieve synergy in our policy implementation and overall implementation of our Next Level manifesto for the country.

"It is important that our newly-inaugurated ministers understand they are ministers of APC administration, hence, they should reflect the best and progressive ideals of the party in their conduct and actions.

"The party wishes our newly-inaugurated ministers best of luck as our party through the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari works towards taking our country to the Next Level. We assure the new ministers of the Party's maximum cooperation and support to make them succeed."