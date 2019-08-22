Nigeria: New Ministers a Poor Parade of Recycled Failures, Says PDP

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wednesday described the inauguration of news ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari as a "poor parade of recycled foot-travelers, many of whom have failed Nigerians in governance assignments."

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in assembling a team made up of persons indicted for corruption and treasury looting, President Buhari has demonstrated that he has nothing to offer to the country other than condoning and encouraging corruption as well as perpetuating incompetence, failure and ineffectiveness in governance.

According to the statement, "The PDP is however not surprised that the president had no clear-cut blueprint to rescue the country from the economic, security and social quagmires which his administration had plunged our country into in the last four years.

"Of course, the president has severally demonstrated a lack of required capacity to lead a country as complex as Nigeria especially at this trying times.

"At a ceremony where Nigerians had expected the forceful articulation of a progressive policy thrust, the president bored the country with an empty and directionless script that only evoked more despondency in our country.

"Instead of helping President Buhari to offer hope, his handlers were more interested on photo-ups and refreshments, away from serious business of governance."

The PDP urged Nigerians to note President Buhari's 'disgraceful' approach to governance and disregard to ministerial portfolios as portrayed in the recent degrading of ministers to clerical aides of Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The party lamented that such demotion of ministers is completely unacceptable, counter-productive, and reduces governance to a domestic affair.

The party said "it feels the pains and anguish of Nigerians, who by now would have been enjoying the benefits of the much-desired economic recovery blueprint articulated by the peoples' candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

"Nigerians will recall that in Atiku's blueprint, proactive strategic policies and plans were laid out for rapid interventions in critical sectors of our national lives to address the security, economic and social problems caused by the Buhari administration, and return our country to her place of pride."

It, however, urged Nigerians not to lose hope but continue in the expressed determination to retrieve Atiku's stolen presidential mandate at the court.