Nigeria: New Ministers a Poor Parade of Recycled Failures, Says PDP

22 August 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wednesday described the inauguration of news ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari as a "poor parade of recycled foot-travelers, many of whom have failed Nigerians in governance assignments."

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in assembling a team made up of persons indicted for corruption and treasury looting, President Buhari has demonstrated that he has nothing to offer to the country other than condoning and encouraging corruption as well as perpetuating incompetence, failure and ineffectiveness in governance.

According to the statement, "The PDP is however not surprised that the president had no clear-cut blueprint to rescue the country from the economic, security and social quagmires which his administration had plunged our country into in the last four years.

"Of course, the president has severally demonstrated a lack of required capacity to lead a country as complex as Nigeria especially at this trying times.

"At a ceremony where Nigerians had expected the forceful articulation of a progressive policy thrust, the president bored the country with an empty and directionless script that only evoked more despondency in our country.

"Instead of helping President Buhari to offer hope, his handlers were more interested on photo-ups and refreshments, away from serious business of governance."

The PDP urged Nigerians to note President Buhari's 'disgraceful' approach to governance and disregard to ministerial portfolios as portrayed in the recent degrading of ministers to clerical aides of Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The party lamented that such demotion of ministers is completely unacceptable, counter-productive, and reduces governance to a domestic affair.

The party said "it feels the pains and anguish of Nigerians, who by now would have been enjoying the benefits of the much-desired economic recovery blueprint articulated by the peoples' candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

"Nigerians will recall that in Atiku's blueprint, proactive strategic policies and plans were laid out for rapid interventions in critical sectors of our national lives to address the security, economic and social problems caused by the Buhari administration, and return our country to her place of pride."

It, however, urged Nigerians not to lose hope but continue in the expressed determination to retrieve Atiku's stolen presidential mandate at the court.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.