Liberia: LFA Form New Team to Represent Liberia At WAFU Cup of Nations

Authorities of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) have set up a new team comprising local-based players to represent the country in the 2019 West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations.

WAFU Nations Cup is an association football competition that is contested by representative teams in the sub region.

The formation of the new team comes weeks to Lone Star 2022 World Cup Qualifiers matches against Sierra Leone, an international friendly against Botswana, and the two-legs matches against Chad in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The team is led by U-20 National team coach Christopher Wreh, and his deputy Mouctarr Fofana of BYC-II. Both Wreh and Fofana were appointed by LFA along with Sunday Sieh, who will serve as goalkeeper coach.

The 'Lone Star' were paired against the Atlas Lions of Morocco during the draw held in Dakar, Senegal on May 29, 2019.

Morocco are participating in the tournament for the first time after they were invited by the organizers of the tournament to replace Sierra Leone that were earlier ban from global football by world football governing body, FIFA.

A few days after his appointment, Coach Wreh, who led Liberia U-20 national team to the grand-final of the 2018 WAFU Tournament in Liberia, has submitted a provisional list of 31 players to the LFA, and have commenced preparation at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS).

The players, according to LFA, will undergo medicals examination before starting a training session ahead of the tournament in Senegal.

According to the tournament rules, the eight winners from the first round will progress to compete in the main cup competition, while the losers will feature in a second-tier plate event.

Full List of Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Emmanuel Deanneh (Nimba United), Reuben King (Nimba Kwado) and Abraham Bangura (Nimba FC)

Defenders: Josephus Martor (Nimba Kwado), Benjamin Doe (LISCR FC), David Paytoe (Freeport FC), Carlos Williams (Watanga FC), Madison Gaye (Muscat FC), Meanpahn Dolo (BYC-II), Ben Benianh (Nimba United), Daniel Paye (Bea Mountain) and Christopher Nagbe (Small Town)

Midfielders: Rufus Padmore, Christian Doe and Daniel Toe (BYC-II); Edward Saliby, Markey Morgan and Maliki Kromah (LISCR FC); Barbu Kollie and Wilton Nenneh (Nimba United), Joseph Bounty (Monrovia Club Breweries), Dennis Shabba (Samira FC), Wurie Barry (Mighty Blue Angels), Varney Sando (LPRC Oilers) and Jill Blemah (Srimex FC).

Strikers: Jestino Jackson (BYC-II), Mark Yallah (Muscat FC), Mark Karlay (LISCR FC), Basil Sawyer (Pags FC), Justice Abakar (Monrovia Club Breweries) and Augustine Otu (LPRC Oilers)