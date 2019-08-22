Liberia: ACRES Executive Director Donates to Redemption Hospital

22 August 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David A. Yates

Joyce Kumba Raynes Ogunti, founder and executive director of Alfred and Collinette Raynes Everybody Severed (ACRES) Community Clinic in Millsburg, Lower Montserrado County, recently donated a consignment of medical supplies to the government-run Redemption Hospital in the Borough of New Kru Town, outside Monrovia.

Madam Ogunti is also a US-based Liberian professional nurse, and former staff of the hospital.

She said the donation is part of her yearly missionary trip to ACRES that caters to about 59,000 patients "free of charge."

The overwhelmed health facility is situated in the densely populated New Kru Town on Bushrod Island. It caters to the health needs of several Liberians, including residents and those from other catchment communities.

While presenting the items to Karsor Yeke, general administrator of Redemption Hospital, Madam Ogunti said she was moved to identify with the hospital with her "widow's mite" of medical supplies, "because of the crucial role the facility is playing to save lives in the midst of daunting challenges.

She said the donation also formed part of her yearly missionary trip to her health facilities named after her late parents, Alfred and Collinette Raynes, the ACRES Community Clinic, which has catered to about 59,000 patients "free of charge", since it was established.

Madam Ogunti added, "Liberia is my home, and if I can help one person, that means a lot to me, because I am making a headway in Millsburg, where my clinic is helping thousands of citizens."

Mr. Yeke, who received the donation, said he was overwhelmed by the gesture from Madam Ogunti, adding, "I will present them to the staff to be used for the intended purpose."

"Little is enough when God is in it. So we thank you for the donation, and pray that you continue your hard work and to also encourage others to do same as you are doing now," Yeke said.

