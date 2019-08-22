Nigeria: Refinery - Dangote's High Tech Excites Engineers

Anxiously waiting for petroleum products from the ongoing Dangote Refinery project, Nigeria's top engineers yesterday spoke glowingly of the use of the state - of - the - art technology in the refinery project.

This much was disclosed at the just- concluded Engineering Assembly of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria(COREN).

The engineers said they would continue to collaborate with Dangote Group in development of engineering in Nigeria.

Dangote Group is one of the major sponsors of the two-day event.

Speaking, dean, College of Engineering at the Igbinedion University, Okede, Engr Dr. Azike Rowland, eulogised Dangote Refinery for the application of global best engineering practice, while expressing optimism that when it eventually comes on stream, it would astronomically ginger the country's economy.

The refinery is expected to create 1,600 permanent jobs and one hundred thousand indirect jobs, while saving the country a staggering $7.5billion in imports.

On his part, Engr Dr Mayas Adoyi of COREN and executive director, Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority, who visited the Dangote stand said he was thrilled by the giant project, and urged the Dangote Group not to rest on its oars.

Others who spoke at the event said the Dangote Academy in Obajana in Kogi State was supporting the retraining of the country's engineers.

Speaking, Engr Rashid Adedayo, of the Global Engineering Society and Network said Dangote Group has broken the engineering jinx in the country for opting to train Nigerian engineers abroad.

Group managing director, Dangote Cement, Engr Joseph Makoju, said the company would continue to collaborate with COREN as it set the standard for the practice of the profession in the country.

He said the Dangote Refinery, Petrochemical and fertiliser is the largest in Africa.

According to him, the petrochemical plant would produce 750,000 MT per year of polypropylene, and the fertiliser plant would churn out 2.8million MT of urea and ammonia.

Meanwhile, the communiqué from the 2-day event called for increase collaboration with government and stakeholders.

It also urged the country's engineers to stick to standard ethical practice.