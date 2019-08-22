Ghana: Police Hospital to Carry Out Mass Burial of 160 Bodies

The Ghana Police Hospital in Accra is to carry out a mass burial within three weeks of 160 unknown and unclaimed bodies, which have been in the mortuary since May this year to date.

The bodies include unidentified victims of road accidents, paupers and unclaimed bodies among others.

The head of Public Relations of the hospital, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yaw Nketia-Yeboah, who disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, said the exercise would help decongest the hospital mortuary.

He said the public has been given 21 days ultimatum to contact the administration for identification and collection of the bodies of their missing relatives within such period.

DSP Nketia-Yeboah urged the public to always have on them a form of identification cards to help in easy identification.

"Members of the general public are also encouraged to acquire the habit of always having their national identification cards or that any organisation on them to help police and others easily identify them whenever they are in health crises or involved in an accident," he added.