Ghana: Hearts Sign Deal for Pobiman Project

Accra Hearts of Oak have signed an agreement with Turkish construction firms, Prefabex Modolar Building Solutions and Cube Architecture and Engineering for the construction and supply of materials for the Pobiman Academy Project.

The project will involve the building of semi detached houses that would accommodate the main and junior teams of the club, hostels, cafeteria, gym, lecture halls, swimming pool, medical center and four training pitches.

Speaking at the signing ceremony yesterday, board member of the club Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamaklo said he was happy at the giant step the club has taken toward building the academy.

Managing Director of the club, Mr Frederick Moore assured that the club would determine the start of the project and would not be in a rush to give any date for its completion.

Mr Moore stated that they will at every stage of the project inform the fans and well wishers of the progress of work.

Chief Executive Officer of Prefabex Modolar Building Solutions, Mr Taj Eddin Alkhatid stated that they were ready to move in now and start work, adding that they are just waiting for some technical details about the soil test among other details.

He noted that the good thing about the technology to be used is that it is fast and as soon as they start, they would be done in no time.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Cube Architecture and Engineering, Yousef Haykal said it was an honour to be associated with a club like Hearts of Oak and was of the belief that the project when completed will be one of the best on the continent.