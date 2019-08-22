Ghana: itel Launches Selfie Series Smartphones

itel, a Hong Kong based mobile phone manufacturer has launched its latest selfie series smartphones onto the Ghanaian market in Accra.

The latest smartphones, itel S15 and S15 Pro was produced to update the previous versions of the itel S series.

Speaking at the launch Mr Steven Yang, Brand Manager of itel Ghana explained that the two new products have a brighter selfie capture in a low light area and bring the best selfie experience to the consumers.

Explaining the specification of the two new products, Mr Stanley Abbew, Retail Manager of itel revealed that it took a year of research to produce the itel S15 and S15 Pro.

He said the phones have a 4-in-1 big pixel with a small isolated pixel which converts photos into large images.

"The S15 and S15 Pro adopts the elegant waterdrop full screen design with the 2.5 D glass covering where its slight curvature at the edge of the glass display makes the screen more exquisite and more comfortable for one hand operation," he said.

Mr Abbew noted that the products has double security to protect user privacy which comes with a face unlock and eight functions fingerprint unlock.

Explaining the battery performance of the product, Mr Abbew said both devices were packed with 3000mAh big battery with power master which helps to freeze inactive apps and reduces excess caching automatically to save more power that allows users to play and take selfie without worrying about running out of power.

According to Mr Michael Tuekpe, Digital Communications Manager, itel said the company would continue to provide fashionable smartphones for its customers.

He added that itel was committed to providing budget-friendly products that would boost excellent user experience.